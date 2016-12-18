REVIEW: Snow White on Ice offers something different

The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough has a tradition of staging a different kind of quality Christmas show - and this year is no different. Snow White on Ice offers audiences a well-known story far removed from the cheap laughs of the traditional pantomime, presented in a unique way by a troupe of talented and energetic skaters.

Over more than an hour-and-a-half the cast of more than a dozen members of the Russian Ice Stars captivated the audience with their interpretation of the famous story.

So how do you tell such a classic story on ice?

The stage is converted into a temporary ice rink and the narrator Fairy Flutterby kept the younger members of that audience up to date with regular updates just in case they had been unable to follow the story told purely through the medium of ice dance.

The performers showed incredible energy and no little skill. The fact that they were able to tell the story simply through dance, music and dramatic flourishes is a credit to them.

While I am no real fan of ice dance or ice skating in general, it is impossible not to be impressed by the performers. Their agility, stamina and gymnastic abilities are a sight to behold.

My eight-year-old daughter was totally captivated, and at the end of the day Snow White is a story for little girls everywhere, isn’t it?

The Castle Theatre has had its difficulties this year; in fact, you could say it has been skating on thin ice at times.

However, if audiences come out and support the kind of quality show presented by the Russian Ice Stars this Christmas, then its future should be secure.

The message to the people of Wellingborough, and beyond, is simple.

This is a great alternative Christmas show, and if you don’t support your local theatre, there is always the possibility of losing it.

Please don’t let that happen.

Snow White on Ice is being staged at The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough daily, except Christmas Day, until Friday, December 30.

To find oiut more and to book tickets, visit castletheatre.co.uk or call 01933 270007.