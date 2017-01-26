Classic ballet comes to Northampton

An acclaimed Russian Ballet company are making a return to Northampton for two classic shows.

St Petersburg Ballet Theatre has won plaudits across Russia, Scandinavia and the United States.

Northampton audiences once again have the opportunity to experience the superb artistry of this acclaimed company, when it returns to Royal & Derngate for its second year.

The company will present the eternal favourite ballet, Swan Lake from Monday January 30 to Wednesday February 1,

This will be followed by the equally love tale of Sleeping Beauty running from Thursday to Saturday February 2 to 4.

St Petersburg Ballet Theatre’s performance of classical ballet gives a true dancing experience, combining artistry, technique, narrative and live music, as well as attracting a whole new generation of ballet lovers.

The company is packed with world class dancers and principals, all showing virtuosity and bravura and giving thrilling performances.

Both of the ballets will combine classical training and technique with the best-loved Russian ballets.

A spokesman for the theatre said: “St Petersburg Ballet

Theatre’s performances have an air of magic, complemented by a full orchestra and outstanding male soloists.”

The company have received ecstatic reviews for their sets, costumes, and the artistic excellence of the dancers.

The Guardian said: “This St Petersburgcompany are justly praised for the traditional virtues and stylishness of their staging.”

St Petersburg Ballet Theatre takes to the Derngate stage to perform the magical classic Swan Lake from at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on Wednesday.

Sleeping Beauty is performed nightly on the same stage at 7.30pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced from £17.50 to £35.

Swan Lake lasts for two-and-a-half hours while Sleeping Beauty is even longer at two hours and 55 minutes.

The show is coming to Northampton as part of a tour across Europe.

Box office 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.