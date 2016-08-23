Artists putting Northampton in the frame

Hundreds of artists from across the county will be displaying their work when Northants Open Studio Trails. gets underway on Saturday.

The largest visual arts event in and around the county taking place until Saturday October 1.

Artists invite you into their studios to witness at first hand the inspiration and motivation, which drives them to create.

Step inside a pottery studio, discuss carving with a stonemason or watch demonstrations of painting, printmaking and traditional crafts.

Many artists will also present their work as groups in galleries, shops, pubs and a host of interesting alternative venues.

NOST kicks off with a launch event on Saturday from 11am to 4pm in the Manor House Gardens at the Alfred East Art Gallery in Kettering.

There wil be pop up exhibitions, live demonstrations, free drop in workshops and entertainment for all ages, throughout the day.

At the launch event, visitors can enjoy artists’ demos in the gardens, as well as some free children’s workshops including pottery and Little Draw, a community drawing project. For adult visitors there is the chance to take part in THE BIG PAINT, a collaborative community art project.

The NN Contemporary Art Gallery in Northampton hosts work from Cordell Garfield, pictured above

The work of painters Allan Charles McIntosh and Minnie Teckman, photographers Val Sibley and Sue Feetham will also be displayed.

Printers Marlene Wlodarczyk and Maureen Forde will showcase their work at Bang & Olufsen in Northampton.

The Workbridge in Northampton host four different artists and Sue Brownridge will exhibit her work at St Margaret’s Church in Denton.

Duston is well represented with a number of different artists including Brian Mutton, Jean Edwards, Jamie Poole and Judy Davies who’s work can be seen at Picture Perfect at Lodge Farm. Katrina Solano will also open up her studio in Duston throughout the month.

Spratton based artists Emma Saul’s work can be seen at Brasserie 23 at the Kings Head while just down the road in Brixworth Helen West showcases her jewellery throughout September.

Gibbwood near to Walgrave is also playing hosts to different artists including Eddie Cockram, Catherine Staveley, Conny Bailey, Alison Bull, Brian Stainton and Sheila Beckingham.

Oundle, Corby, Rothwell, Crick, Winwick, Kettering, Raunds, Wellingborough and Daventry are among the other areas that will have artists displaying some of their work. The Alfred East Art Gallery hosts the trails central exhibition.

For further details about the event and to find out more about the artists visit www.kettering.gov.uk/nost.