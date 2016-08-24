Artists in the frame for event

Hundreds of artists from across the county will be displaying their work when Northants Open Studio Trails gets underway on Saturday.

The largest visual arts event in and around the county taking place until Saturday October 1.

Artists invite you into their studios to witness at first hand the inspiration and motivation, which drives them to create.

Step inside a pottery studio, discuss carving with a stonemason or watch demonstrations of painting, printmaking and traditional crafts.

Many artists will also present their work as groups in galleries, shops, pubs and a host of interesting alternative venues.

NOST kicks off with a launch event on Saturday from 11am to 4pm in the Manor House Gardens at the Alfred East Art Gallery in Kettering where the central exhibition will take place.

There wil be pop up exhibitions, live demonstrations, free drop in workshops and entertainment for all ages, throughout the day.

At the launch event, visitors can enjoy artists’ demos in the gardens, as well as some free children’s workshops including pottery and Little Draw, a community drawing project. For adult visitors there is the chance to take part in THE BIG PAINT, a collaborative community art project.

The central exhibition will see the work of Fiona Kingdon who works in wood as well as Katie Lewis, a textile artist and printmaker.

Another Kettering based artist, painter Lynne Harris, opens her studio for a number of days throughout September.

Burton Latimer will be keen to display its artistic talent with three people displaying their work. Stella Benford, Wendy Casson and Michael Wright can be seen during September

The rooftop Gallery in Corby hosts work by nearly a dozen artists while Fermynwoods Contemporary Art will also hold a showcase of some local talent in a variety of different media.

Corby’s Jan and Andy Peel as well as Michaela Cordes work can also be seen throughout September as well as Brigstock’s Sally Drayson showing off her paintings.

Brenda McKetty, Carol Woodland, Tamsin Edwards and Marlene Snee will represent Raunds and there is a huge number of events going on at Stanwick Lakes throughout the month long event.

In a change to the brochure which has already been published, Angela Stanbridge, Jane Warwick and Peter Almond will display their work at Thrapston’s Primrose Gallery as opposed to The Castle Theatre in Wellingborough.

Other venues hosting events as part of the Northants Open Studio Trails include Oundle, Rothwell, Crick, Winwick, Brixworth, Walgrave, Northampton, Duston and Daventry with plenty of art to be seen.

For further details about the event and to find out more about the artists visit www.kettering.gov.uk/nost.