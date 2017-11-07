Artforms come together to celebrate diversity and difference in Northampton

A host of alternative artists will converge on The Phoenix Bar on the November 9 for an event that will celebrate individuals and community groups making a difference in Northampton.

Transition is a multi-media production that will be screened live online and will champion differences and diversity through live music, comedy, spoken word and cinema. The event was originated by Roy Wallace and Cavan McLaughlin from Northampton University who wished to bring academic and independent research about the idea of change to the wider community while providing a safe environment where such themes could be explored.

Poet and author Sophie Sparham is among those taking part. She said: "I feel a constant sense of injustice and empathy with the downtrodden. There's so many topics that need highlighting and things we need to change in society. I feel, as a poet, it's my job to raise these issues and challenge them head on.

"We need to be discussing new practices. Learning and listening to one another is how we grow as a society."

Appearing alongside Sophie will be local author Alan Moore, comedian and music historian Andrew O'Neill and punk/ska band the Inner Terrestrials.

Sophie added: "Alan Moore is a massive inspiration to me. I love his comics. I read Watchmen when I was probably too young to do so and it really shaped the way I thought about stories. I also watched V For Vendetta when I was too young and that's probably why I'm so anti-establishment today!

"I love Andrew's comedy and metal knowledge - he's a friend and a very clever one. And the Inner Terrestrials are just an ace band - I love punk so I'm excited to watch them play.'

But Sophie believes much work still needs to be done to create a more inclusive society.

She said: "'Sadly we've got a long way to go yet. In fact some ways things are actually going backwards. However things take time - the more events like Transition the better. People have shouted racist remarks at me before when I've done my refugee poem and I've also faced homophobia, but this is what I do. Things need to change.'

Formed in south east London in 1994, The Inner Terrestrials will headline this year's event with an energetic blend of punk and ska. The band are a fixture on the alternative scene and are due to release their fourth studio album early in the new year. Lead vocalist and guitarist Jay Terrestrial is excited about performing at The Phoenix Bar.

He said: "I like this mash up of different arts and media, I think it is a good way to go.

"We've been attacked by fascists on a few occasions, attacked and harassed by the police on many occasions, been water cannoned, tear gassed on stage, trolled online, conned by contemporaries. Sounds like a nightmare. Truth is it's been a lot more good than it has been bad over the years.

"I feel like there will always be greedy people trying to get an angle and we will always have to find ways to deal with that, we can but try to contribute positively, build up the kind of environment we want to live in and resist oppression. Another world is possible - the struggle will continue.'

All profits from the event will be shared between The Little Blessings Project and Student Action For Refugees.

Tickets are £15. Visit makersofchange.eventbrite.co.uk to book.