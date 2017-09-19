All star cast revealed for Art in Northampton

Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson will appear in the show ART coming to Northampton next year.

The three actors, with hundreds of television, film and theatre commitments among them, will appear in the adaptation of the award winning comedy by Yasmin Reza.

Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson

The show goes out on tour in February before coming to Northampton from May 14 to 19.

Described as a masterpiece, ART is one of the most successful comedies ever and winner of Olivier, Tony, Moliere and every other major world theatre award.

Nigel Havers’s films include Chariots of Fire, A Passage to India, Empire of the Sun and The Whistle Blower. He has starred in many television productions, including The Charmer, Dangerfield, Manchild, and, more recently, the hit US series Brothers and Sisters, Lewis Archer in Coronation Street, Benidorm and Lord Hepworth in Downton Abbey.

He is also no stranger to Northampton having previously appeared in Basket Case in 2011.

Denis Lawson is known for his roles as John Jarndyce in the BBCs adaptation of Bleak House, for which he was nominated for an EMMY award, and as DI Steve McAndrew in New Tricks. In film, his notable credits include the roles of Gordon Urquhart in the film Local Hero and Wedge Antilles in the original Star Wars trilogy.

Stephen Tompkinson’s television credits include five series of DCI Banks, four series of Trollied, seven series of Wild at Heart, six series of Drop the Dead Donkey and three series of Ballykissangel, and his films include Phil in Brassed Off.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. To book visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call 01604 624811.