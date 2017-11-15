10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of some of the events coming to the Northampton area.

1 SPOKEN WORD

Ray Mears, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 16

From a very young age Ray discovered the joys of exploring the Wilderness, the most intact, undisturbed wild natural areas left on our planet. . Ray will take you on a journey that he deeply values for cultural, spiritual, moral and aesthetic reasons and explain why he believes these are vital for the human spirit and creativity.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Stuart Maconie, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 16

In 2017, broadcaster and bestselling writer Stuart Maconie walked 300 miles from Jarrow to London, retracing the famous Jarrow Crusade. The result is a journey where he sees many echoes of 1936.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Martha Reeves and the Vandellas, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, November 16

Martha Reeves is Motown’s ultimate soul diva and lead singer of the girl group Martha and The Vandellas. During her time with The Vandellas, they scored over a dozen hit singles, including Nowhere To Run and Dancing In The Street.

www.thedeco.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Nathan Carter, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, November 16

Following on from a 2016 that saw him beat both Beyoncé and Drake to a Number 1 Album in his native Ireland, Country-Pop crossover star Nathan Carter brings his tour to the area. As one of Ireland’s biggest live music acts, Nathan is developing into a household name, with tracks from Stayin’ Up All Night becoming hits, such as Wagon Wheel and I Wanna Dance.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

5 THEATRE

Melodies and Memories, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, November 16-18

Arts Barn Gilbert & Sullivan Society move away from just G&S to take you on a musical journey through the songs of every decade from 1870 up until the present day.

The concert will include music from all the great composers, including Lehar, Porter, Sondheim and Rodgers and Hammerstein.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

6 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate and The Core at Corby Cube, November 17

There will be comedy at opposite ends of the county on Friday night. The event in Northampton sees Jim Smallman, Jess Fostekew and Jonny Pelham while Andrew Bird, Mark Felgate and Jim Smallmanwill perform at Corby

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or www.thecorecorby.com

7 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, November 18

The dimunitive Tanyalee Davis will headline the entertainment at this comedy night in Kettering. Christian Reilly and Rod Shepherd will also perform.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Lee Nelson, The Core at Corby Cube, November 18

Due to huge demand, Lee’s stand-up show has been extended to include this date. You’ve seen him sneaking into places he shouldn’t be, now come and see him where he most definitely should be: live on stage with his Serious Joker Tour.

www.thecorecorby.com

9 FAMILY

Big Fish, Little Fish, The Core at Corby Cube, November 19

Family rave sensation Big Fish Little Fish are bringing this family party to Corby! Helping parents be responsibly irresponsible since 2013 these events are taking the country by storm – with raves designed to be as much fun for the adults as they are the children, they are social, daft, anarchic and creative spaces for all the family to enjoy.

www.thecorecorby.com

10 THEATRE

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde, Stahl Theatre, Oundle, November 20

Doctor Henry Jekyll is a good man. Successful within his field and respected by his peers but discovers something that will change medical science forever.

But his unethical methods mean that Jekyll is forced to experiment on himself. whereupon something goes very wrong… or very right. And suddenly Jekyll has a new friend, the brutal Edward Hyde.

www.stahltheatre.co.uk

