10 things to do around Northamptonshire

We take a look at some of the events taking place across Northamptonshire.

1 MUSIC

Drum n Bass Tour ‘Drum N Bay, Northampton, November 9

Turtle Bay restaurants have teamed up with Drum N Bass legend and BBC Radio 1 Xtra DJ, Crissy Criss, to present underground events. They will bring a high-octane party night of break, beats and bass lines to Northampton.

www.turtlebay.co.uk

2 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

The Wind in the Willows, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, November 9-11

From the team that brought you last year’s ‘Oliver’ the wonderful show featuring Toad, Ratty, Badger, Moley and all their friends...and enemies. The show presented by Wellingborough Senior School.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Ned Boulting’s Bikeology, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, November 10

Journalist, television presenter and best-selling author Ned Boulting is back this Autumn with his acclaimed ride through the world of Bikeology, featuring brand new tales from life in the cycling lane, as well as the inside scoop from Ned’s time at the 2017 Tour de France.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

4 COMEDY

Andy Parsons, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November, 11

Worried about your job? Worried about your family? Worried about yourself? Worried about the health service? Education? Climate change? World War 3? Worried about worrying? Sod it! Come and have a laugh about it

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 ART

Northamptonshire Open Studios. Artist Sanctuary, NN Studios and Burns Studios, Northampton, November 11

Artists are opening their studios across Northampton on Saturday 11 November

2017. Visitors are warmly welcome to meet the artists in the spaces they work in.

You will have the opportunity to speak to local artists about their work and get an

insight into the space they work in day to day.

www.nncontemporaryart.org

6 MUSIC

Foster & Allen, The Core at Corby Cube, November 11

Back by popular demand, Foster & Allen bring their Golden Years Tour to The Core. Celebrating more than 40 years together in the music business they will be performing a string of their biggest hits including Bunch Of Thyme, Maggie, and as well as their latest single Mrs. Brown’s Boys.

www.thecorecorby.com

7 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Stick Man, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 12-14

What starts off as a morning jog becomes quite the misadventure for Stick Man: a dog wants to play fetch with him, a swan builds a nest with him, and he even ends up on a fire! How will Stick Man ever get back to the family tree?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 THEATRE

The Three Musketeers, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, November 12

Cry ‘All for one and one for all,’ this winter as we join D’Artagnan and his friends Porthos, Athos and Aramis, in their quest against the scheming Cardinal Richelieu. A rip roaring, fast paced, swashbuckling show ideal for families including children aged five and above.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

The Evil Thing, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 14

It tells the compelling, shocking and inspiring story of the men who in 1916 said ‘no’ to war; a rarely told story involving a dizzying journey from a chapel in Yorkshire to the House of Commons; from an English country garden to a quarry in Aberdeen; from a cell in Richmond Castle to a firing squad in France.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 DANCE

Swan Lake, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, November 15

Odette and Odile resemble each other so closely one can easily be mistaken for the other. Odette, is turned into a swan by an evil curse. Prince Siegfried chances upon a flock of swans while out hunting. When one of the swans turns into a beautiful young woman he is instantly captivated – will his love prove strong enough to break the evil spell that she is under?

www.castletheatre.co.uk

