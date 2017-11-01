10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 2-4

There is still three more days to see this show. Best friends Rita and Sue get a lift home from married Bob after babysitting his kids. When he takes the scenic route and offers them a bit of fun, the three start a fling that each of them think they control.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Gok Wan, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, November 2

From his humble beginnings on a Leicester council estate, to becoming one of the country’s most recognised faces. Gok candidly unravels his life to reveal everything he has not yet dared to bare. No collar is left unturned in what might be the most honest, campest and naked stage show ever to mince the boards.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

3 COMEDY

Jason Byrne, The Core at Corby Cube, November 2

Jason has three brains which kick into action when he hits the stage. His left brain scans the audience and room, looking for improv moments. His right brain collates stand-up material and stunts, poised to dish out the funnies at speed. His centre brain is Jason’s coach, pushing him to the limit.

www.thecorecorby.com

4 SPORT

Joe Calzaghe, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, November 2

Sporting Gold are delighted to be hosting an evening with one of the greatest British boxers of all time, the former undisputed and undefeated champion of the world Joe Calzaghe. Joe will be joined by former champion Glen McCrory who will be interviewing Joe and talking about his life and career.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

5MUSIC

Lulu, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, November 3

Following on from her smash-hit 2016 tour, Lulu returns with her biggest tour yet. For this acclaimed singer and Grammy and Novello Award-nominee, it has always been All About The Music. Lulu delivers a show packed full of her hits, new songs and songs that have influenced and guided her throughout her incredible career.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

The Snow Dragon, The Core at Corby Cube, November 3-4

Billy has everything a young goat could need – and more besides. On New Year’s Eve, Billy is looking forward to the annual visit of the legendary Snow Dragon, who will bring him even more goodies…

www.thecorecorby.com

7 VARIETY

Forbidden Nights, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, November 3

Indulge yourselves in a two-hour production as world-renowned circus artists perform heart-racing tricks in an electric fusion of daring routines, acrobatics and provocative choreography with the ultimate forbidden tease.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

8 THEATRE

Blood Brothers, Rpyal & Derngate, Northampton, November 6-11

It tells the captivating and moving tale of twins who, separated at birth, grow up on opposite sides of the tracks, only to meet again with fateful consequences.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 MUSIC

Jon Boden, The Core at Corby Cube, November 7

Jon Boden, former lead-singer of Bellowhead, heads out on his Afterglow Album Launch Tour, marking the release of his third solo album – his first new release since leaving Bellowhead in May 2016. In the solo leg of the tour audiences can enjoy a close-up, intimate performance with Jon showcasing his infectious new material in a stripped-down, high-octane, very personal show.

www.thecorecorby.com

10 COMEDY

Comedy @ The Ark, Northampton, November 8

Coronation Street star Gareth Berliner will be showcasing his skills as a comedian in this entertaiment. He can be seen alongside BBC New Comedy Award finalist Aaron Simmonds and Matt Stellingwerf & a very funny newcomer in David Luck. Tickets £6 with the doors opening at 6.30pm with the entertainment starting at 7.50pm. The event is suitable for people aged 16 and over.

www.wegottickets.com/event/419501

