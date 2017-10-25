10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Take a look at some of the events coming up in and around Northamptonshire over the next week

1 WALKS

Ghost walks, Northampton, October 25-31

Come and hear tales of ghostly apparitions from days gone by, of trapped spirits in cellars, and mysterious footsteps enriched with a glimpse of Northampton’s historical past. There will be two different walks in case you are feeling doubly brave.

www.lookingglasstheatre.co.uk

2 THEATRE

Paul Zerdin, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, October 26

America’s Got Talent winner 2015 Ventriloquist Paul Zerdin visits fresh from headlining the world-famous Planet Hollywood, Las Vegas with a new show featuring his (in)famous puppets. Join Paul, Sam, Albert and Baby plus two new characters for an evening of laugh out loud stand-up comedy and ventriloquism.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

3 CINEMA

Enivornmental Film Festival, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, October 28

The Northampton cinema is hosting this festival organised by Transition Town Northampton to raise awareness on environmental issues. The day will feature two films, Ice and the Sky and The Island President, plus a lively debate.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

4 THEATRE

King Arthur, The Core at Corby Cube, October 28

A drowning boy is rescued by a mysterious figure claiming to be Arthur Pendragon. As the old man tells his stories, he is transported back to the heady days of Camelot, the Round Table, Merlin, Excalibur, Lancelot and Guinevere.

www.thecorecorby.com

5 CINEMA

Hocus Pocus and An American Werewolf in London, Walled Garden, Rushden Hall Park, October 28

Luna Flix have arranged for these two horror classics to be shown just in time for Halloween. One is about three witch sisters resurrected on Halloween while the other is about a young man who slowly turns into a werewolf.

www.lunaflix.co.uk

6 THEATRE

The Dad’s Army Variety Show Special, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, October 29

A salute to the 1940’s is a variety show packed full of the stars who kept the nation entertained during the dark years of two world wars and of course the Home Guard of Warmington on Sea who were doing their very best to protect the green and pleasant shores of Great Britain.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Collabro, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 31

Following a huge UK sold out tour last year, Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro embark on their third nationwide tour, Home, in 2017 which comes to Northampton with several special guests.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 MUSIC

Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 31-November 4

Best friends Rita and Sue get a lift home from married Bob after babysitting his kids. When he takes the scenic route and offers them a bit of fun, the three start a fling that each of them think they control. It is a vivid portrait of girls caught between a brutal childhood and an unpromising future, both hungry for adult adventure.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 STORYTELLING

King Lear Retold, Delapre Abbey, Northampton, November 1

Debs Newbold, lead storyteller for Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre performs this show. She uses her intense love and knowledge of Shakespeare’s work to retell his stories in a solo performance in which she unleashes a dazzling stream of verbal improvisation and physical dynamism to transport the audience through this dramatic, shocking and deeply human story.

www.storyfeast.uk

10 THEATRE

Hi-De-Hi!, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, November 1-5

The classic sitcom which made stars out of Ruth Madoc and Su Pollard is being bought back to life. The venue has teamed up with Northampton’s company White Coba Productions for this show based on scripts from when the sitcom was broadcast in the 80s.

www.thedeco.co.uk

