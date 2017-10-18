10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming in and around Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

The Caretaker, Royal & Derngate, Northampton,

October 19-28

Harold Pinter’s 20th century masterpiece explores everyone’s search for a sense of belonging in a world where the line between truth and reality is constantly in flux. This bold new production explores the paranoia of living in an ever‑changing landscape.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2 MOVIES

Q Film Weekender, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton,

October 20-22

A three-day festival celebrating heroes of ‘queer cinema’ and showcasing LGBTQ+ stories from

around the world. The programme includes exclusive previews, features, shot films and animation,

alongside complementary free events.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

3 COMEDY

Puppetry of the Penis, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, October 20

Two near-naked men (they wear shoes) manipulate their nether regions using the Ancient Art of Genital Origami, providing the audience with a hilarious array of shapes and impersonations which will be projected on to a huge video screen.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

4 THEATRE

The Tiger Who Came to Tea, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. October 21

The doorbell rings just as Sophie and her mummy are sitting down to tea. Who could it possibly be? What they certainly don’t expect to see at the door is a big, stripy tiger.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

5 MUSIC

In Concert with Boobs and Brass, Kettering Arts Centre, October 21

Boobs & Brass is an exceptional class act with a repertoire that features the classics, pop, show tunes and more. The name derives from the fact that it is predominantly an all-female brass band, though it does include a few men who are brave enough to wear the highly recognisable trademark pink jacket.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Northampton Male Voice Choir concert, Cripps Theatre, Northampton,

October 21

The award-winning North-ampton Choir concert will feature the fabulous Bois Goetre-Hen Male Choir, a wonderful Welsh Choir from Bridgend.

The concert comes after NMVC’s a triumphant trip to Germany where they sang in Frankfurt Cathedral.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/cripps-hall

7 THEATRE

Michael Portillo, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering,

October 22

The former MP will be talking about his career in Westminster, including his time on the front bench as well as his life now as broadcaster and historian.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

8 COMEDY

Mark Watson,

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough,

October 22

It’s hard to be everywhere at once, so he’s narrowed it down to a sensible plan: for the next tour, Watson will only visit places beginning with M or W, his initials - as they’ve already shown a commitment by having those names in the first place.

The material will be a mixture of the classic and the never-before-seen.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

9 MUSICAL

The Wizard of Oz, Royal & Derngate, Northampton,

October 24-28

Northampton Musical Theatre Company returns with a magical adaptation of the colourful classic, The Wizard Of Oz. The yellow brick road arrives in October half-term with the RSC version featuring all the magical songs from the 1939 Judy Garland movie, including Over The Rainbow, Munchkinland, If I Only Had A Brain, We’re Off To See The Wizard and more.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Ghost Writer, Southfield Academy, Brackley, October 25-27

The story revolves around

promising playwright, Edward Pinfold, and his wife Ruby, a talented but tempestuous actress. Wine and drugs abound during the after-show party following the final performance of Hamlet.

www.ticketsource.co.uk/brackleyplayers

