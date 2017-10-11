10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events in and around Northamptonshire

1 INTERACTIVE THEATRE

Dr Frights Halloween Nights, Whites Nurseries, Earls Barton, October 13 to 31

Halloween marks the return of Dr Frights to Earls Barton with plenty of things to make you go bump in the night. Expect to see the likes of clowns, zombies, cannibal hillbillies and a tribute to slasher movies. It is a show designed for adults only.

www.drfrights.com

2 ART

Romana Schmalisch: Mobile Cinema, NN Contemporary Art, Northampton, October 13 to 21

Berlin-based Romana Schmalisch is bringing her Mobile Cinema to NN for a week of screenings. She will begin with a performance lecture, presenting a montage of images and film extracts on her long term project The Choreography of Labour using her Mobile Cinema as a presentation apparatus.

www.nncontemporaryart.org

3 EXHIBITION

Kettering Photography Exhibition, Newlands Shopping Centre, October 13 to 15

This is a new location for the third exhibition run by the society which meets every Monday. There will be a wide range of photographs taken by members.

www.ketteringphotographysociety.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Scarlet, The Lab, Northampton, October 14

Indie quartet Scarlet bring their headline UK tour to a close at The Lab this weekend. In August they released the track Alone, which followed Your Control, which was released last year. Both were taken from their independently released debut album Effigy.

www.facebook.com/scarlettbanduk

5 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, October 14

Get your Saturday night off to a funny start with a comedy night. Mark Maier is the headline act, supported by Josh Pugh and Clayton Jones with Nick Wills as compere. Tickets are £9 for adults and £7 for concessions if bought in advance, but are more expensive if purchased on the door.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

6 MUSIC

Malcolm Arnold Festival Weekend, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 14 and 15

Highlights this year will include a performance of Arnold’s rarely played Harmonica Concerto by the brilliant young soloist Philip Achille and a major choral and orchestral work, The Return Of Odysseus, which will be played at the launch concert.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Legally Blonde The Musical, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 16 to 21

Popular sorority sister Elle Woods, who loves to be pampered and is passionate about pink.

When she is dumped by her boyfriend, Warner Huntingdon III, for a more serious girlfriend she puts down the credit cards and picks up the books to become a lawyer.

Lucie Jones, Bill Ward and Rita Simons star.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 DANCE

An Evening with Kristina Rihanoff and Tristan MacManus, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, October 16

Two Strictly stars present an evening of dance routines with several styles including ballroom and latin routines. The evening will also feature Mark Read from boyband A1 and there will be a question and answer session.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

The Caretaker, Royal & Derngate, Northampton,

October 17 and 28

Aston welcomes the homeless Davies into his dilapidated flat, sheltering him from the violence of the streets.

Recognising an opportunity, Davies attempts to leave his past behind and start afresh. But what is he being offered? Friendship? Shelter? A job? Or a home?

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Why the Whales Came,

Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, October 18

Storyteller Danyah Miller brings to life this Michael Morpurgo tale. Children Gracie and Daniel have been forbidden to go near the mysterious and seemingly dangerous Birdman. But messages and clues intrigue them and, after being lost at sea in the fog and stranded on his tiny island, they begin to unravel his secrets.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

