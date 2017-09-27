10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Northamptonshire this week.

1 THEATRE

Rules for Living, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, September 28-30

It is the final three days of the Christmas set comedy in Northampton before it goes out on tour across the country. It sees a traditional family Christmas which gets even more chaotic as everyone introduces their own rules for living into the festive gathering.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk or 01604 624811

2 COMEDY

Funhouse Comedy, Towcester Mill Brewery, September 28

Comedians Andy Askins, Geoff Norcott and Carl Jones will be making you laugh out loud at the comedy night in an evening which is compered by Pete Teckman.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

3 MUSIC

Starman, The Core at Corby Cube, September 29

From Rebel Rebel and China Girl to Let’s Dance, Young Americans, Ashes To Ashes and Life On Mars, the list of David Bowie hits goes on and on. Come and enjoy this highly-charged show, packed with songs from all eras of Bowie’s celebrated career.

www.thecorecorby.com

4 MUSIC

Threaded, Kettering Arts Centre, September 30

Folk trio Threaded are headlining the event. Comprised of guitarist and singer Jamie Rutherford, violin player Ning- ning Li and clarinet player Rosie Bott, Threaded have released two albums to critical acclaim. Tickets are £8.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

5 THEATRE

The Hunting of the Snark, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, October 1

All aboard. The ship is departing. All children, animals and silly people welcome. The impossible voyage of an improbable crew to hunt an imaginary creature is brought magically to life in this sparkling musical comedy adventure for four to 94 year olds.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

6 OPERA

Arias, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 1

Highly acclaimed counter tenor James Laing brings you an evening of the truly sublime operas of Europe and the best of America with brilliant soprano Becky Bottone and their supporting cast of talented musicians.

The repertoire will include favourite arias, the wonderful scores of Jonathan Dove and the music of Gerswhin.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 THEATRE

Shirley Valentine, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 2-7

Shirley is a Liverpool housewife. Her kids have left home and she makes chips and egg for her husband while talking to the wall. Where has her life disappeared to? Out of the blue, her best friend offers her a trip to Greece for 2 weeks and she secretly packs her bags. She heads for the sun and sees everything very differently.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 PSYCHIC

Steve Holbrook, Hilton Hotel, Northampton, October 2

Steve thinks he can talk to the dead. Find out if he can.

01823 666292

9 MUSIC

Shane Filan, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, October 3

Hot off the back of announcing his new album Love Always, Westlife’s Shane Filan makes a return to the area. Shane has cemented his position as one of the UK’s most popular male solo artists, following phenomenal success with Westlife – one of the world’s most successful bands of the last few decades – and his own hugely successful Right Here Tour in 2016, which saw fans pleading for another run on the road. Shane was keen to oblige and the idea for Love Always was soon born, with this latest tour including all his popular hits and tracks from the new album.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

You Forgot the Mince, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, October 4

Rosa lives with her grandma Lily. She’s just finished college and she can’t wait to leave Yorkshire and all the people in it… until she meets Niko. They fall head over heels in love, and the future’s looking bright. But their love for each other is tested to the limit. Everyone’s world is falling apart, but no-one’s talking about it... How can falling in love hurt so much?

www.castletheatre.co.uk

