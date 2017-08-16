10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of some of the events taking place in and around Northamptonshire

1 FAMILY

Northampton Balloon Festival, Billing Aquadrome, August 18-20

The 2017 Northampton Balloon Festival will be the running for the 28th year and one that we hope will be a spectacular sight in the skies over Northamptonshire. Kids go free with cost of £5 for adults and £5 for parking.

www.billingaquadrome.com/event/northampton-balloon-festival/

2 SPORT

John Barnes, The Viking Club, Corby, August 18

This live show is packed full of laughs, with a question and answer session and maybe even a rap or two from the man himself from the former Liverpool, Watford and England midfidler. Tickets are £35 with the show starting at 7pm.

01536 741442 or www.facebook.com/TheVikingClubCorby/

3 FAMILY

Circus Fantastic, Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, until September 3

There are a wide variety of professional entertainers performing several tricks, illusions and acrobatics. Tickets can be bought an hour before the show starts and are available from £5.99 or £20 for family of four. Two shows daily starting at 2pm and 4:30pm.

4 MUSIC

Fabio and Grooverider, Roadmender, Northampton, August 19

The duo are bringing their 25 years of Drum and Bass tour to the Roadmender. Forming a lethal tag team for the past quarter century, the duo spawned an underground cultural movement that has grown into the vibrant and fertile global drum and bass scene we have today.

www.theroadmender.com

5 THEATRE

Musical Mayhem, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, August 19

Arts Academy Theatre School is delighted to present Musical Mayhem, a fantastic mixture of some of our favourite musicals but with a twist… Music will include songs from Matilda, Shrek, Aladdin, and Frozen.

www.thedeco.co.uk

6 WALK

All Saints Summer Saunter, Wellingborough, August 19

Running from 2pm to 5pm this quiz is followed by tea and cakes in All Saints Church Hall. If you are not up to sauntering an alternative sit-down quiz will be available. Anyone interested can meet at All Saints, Wellingborough Church Hall.

7 THEATRE

The Wind in the Willows, Lyveden New Bield, near Oundle, August 19

This is an open air production of this classic British story. Join Ratty and Mole for a magical retelling of this classic story of adventure, friendship and picnics. Bring a rug and plenty to eat. Gates open at 5.30pm with the show starting at 6.30pm.

01832 205158

8 MUSIC

Black Magic – The Little Mix Show, The Deco Theatre, Northampton, August 20

A highly energetic tribute show that follows in the footsteps of the award winning girl band, Little Mix.

This iconic 5-star rated show has live vocals and is full of commercial pop-video choreography.

www.thedeco.co.uk

9 OPERA

Met Opera Summer Encore: Nabucco, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, August 20

The legendary Plácido Domingo brings another new baritone role to the Met under the baton of his longtime collaborator James Levine. Liudmyla Monastyrska is Abigaille, the warrior woman determined to rule empires, and Jamie Barton is the heroic Fenena. Dmitri Belosselskiy is the stentorian voice of the oppressed Hebrew people.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

10 FAMILY

UK Monster Truck Nationals, Santa Pod Raceway, August 20

The UK’s finest Monster Trucks will compete at the forthcoming 2017 UK Monster Truck Nationals contest, as they crush cars and caravans, and even jump over a red London bus. This annual family event at Santa Pod Raceway features head-to- head monster truck showdowns plus the rare chance to see spectacular monster truck freestyle as the top drivers guarantee to wow the crowds with their best stunts.

www.monstertrucknationals.co.uk

