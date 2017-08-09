10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of some of the things to do in and around Milton Keynes.

1 FAMILY

Circus Fantastic, Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, until September 3

Circus Funtastic has opened at Billing Aquadrome and all shows were sold out on the weekend. Tickets can be bought an hour before the show starts and are available from £5.99 or £20 for family of four. Two shows daily starting at 2pm and 4:30pm.

2 ART

Art exhibition, Chichele College & Gardens, College Street, Higham Ferrers, August 10 to 17

An exhibition of original artwork by local printmakers exploring traditional and contemporary printmaking techniques in the styles of semi-abstract and figurative imagery.

3 THEATRE

La Cage Aux Folles, Milton Keynes Theatre, August 10-12

Former EastEnders actor John Partridge plays Albin alongside American actor Adrian Zmed who’s lives are threatened when Georges’ son Jean-Michel announces his engagement to the daughter of a notorious right-wing politician determined to close down the local colourful night-life. Drama and hilarity ensue when a meeting of the parents forces them to cover up their vibrant lifestyle.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes

4 MUSIC

Borders and Black Coast. The Ex, Corby, August 11

Lincoln metallers Borders are headlining The Ex in Corby. The band released the four track EP Diagnosed in May. Support is by Black Coast, Sharkteeth Grinder and Haema. Doors 8pm, advance tickets £3.

www.wegottickets.com

5 THEATRE SCREENING

Angels in America, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, August 12

Andrew Garfield, Nathan Lane and Russell Tovey stars in the National Theatre’s production of Angels in America which is being screened to the Northampton cinema. It is a drama set in the 1980s as the AIDS crisis takes hold.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

6 FAMILY

Teddy Mayor’s Picnic, The Hollows, Daventry, August 12

Join an afternoon of free, child-friendly entertainment featuring; donkey rides, petting zoo, novelty dog show, crazy golf, bouncy castles and music from Dukesukes and Daventry Brass.

www.daventrytowncouncil.gov.uk

7 MUSIC

Garden Open Mike, Black Prince, Northampton, August 13

London alternative quarter Flyte area headlining the Garden Open Mike Festival. have amassed more than 1.5 million streams on Spotify for tracks including We Are The Rain, Closer Together and Light Me Up in the last couple of years. Music is from 3pm to 11.30pm, tickets cost £15.

http://bit.ly/2hgqEqm

8 CHARITY

Footprints walk and remember, Abington Park, Northampton, August 13

Memory walk around Abington Park for Cruse Bereavement Care - A walk to remember those you have lost.

Registration from 11am. Walk starts 12pm. £5 per adult, £3 per child or £10 family of two adults and two children. The 3 km walk takes in the ornamental gardens and bandstand of Abington Park.

northamptonshire@cruse.org.uk

9 THEATRE

The Wind in the Willows, Boughton House, August 15

Join Badger, Mole, Ratty and Toad for a perfect summer of adventure. What starts as a search for the best picnic spot, rapidly turns into the most hilarious of escapades. With the bumptious Toad’s heart set on a shiny new motorcar and his very liberty soon at stake, will his faithful friends come to his rescue – and will he let them?

www.boughtonhouse.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Pantomime launch, Grosvenor Centre, Northampton, August 16

There will be a public appearance by the stars of this year’s pantomime Aladdin. There will be a question and answer session and a song from Union J singer Jaymi Hensley. He starts in the title role of Aladdin with support from The Three Degrees singer Sheila Ferguson and musical theatre star Paul Nicholas.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk