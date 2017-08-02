10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming to Northamptonshire

1 THEATRE

Antony and Cleopatra, Abington Park Courtyard, Northampton, August 3-5

This year Masque Theatre will be taking their audiences back to the ancient worlds of Egypt and Rome, as great armies clash, rivals vie for power, and lovers are torn apart in Shakespeare’s Antony & Cleopatra. As the show is being performed in the open air, tickets can only be bought on the door and each performance is subject to weather conditions. Doors open at 7pm

2 MUSIC

Secret Gig #12, Northampton, August 4

The Secret Gig series returns for another show at the Garibaldi. Two of the bands playing are briefly re-uniting for a short run of gigs. Bands playing are only revealed on the night. Music from 8pm. Admission is free.

www.facebook.com/thesecretgig/



3 MUSIC

Kenneth J Nash and Friends, Foodie Rocks Restauraunt, Northampton, August 4

Kenneth J Nash will be joined by acts including Stuart Bruce, Oddity Island, Dale May, Tom Rose and more at Foodies Rocks restaurant next week. Music is from 8pm.

www.facebook.com/foodie.rocks



4 THEATRE

Princess Treble, Bradlaugh Playing Fields, Kettering Road, Northampton, August 5

Northamptonshire playwright Weekes Baptiste has written this original piece designed for the entire family. It tell the story of Edgar a Butler and his side kick, Silly Billy, who are in search of their beloved Princes Treble, in order to prevent her deadliest enemy, the evil queen Dragcat from stealing her weakening powers. Performances start at 12pm, 2.30pm and 3.30pm. Entrance is free.

5 THEATRE

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Canons Ashby House, August 5

Fully family-friendly Shakespeare! Bring a rug and a picnic to relax with the whole family at this unmissable open-air theatre performance. Midsummer night. An enchanted forest. Puck and his musical fairy band tell a tale of lovers, mechanicals, and magical mayhem. This is told in a distinctive and anarchic style.

www.thepantaloons.co.uk



6 MUSIC

Rambo Rambo Rambo, The Lab, Northampton, August 5

Vienna trio Rambo Rambo Rambo are headline The Lab in Northampton. The band released the EP Monte Carlo last year which followed their 2015 album Funfest. Support is by Grynn. Doors for the gig opens at 8pm.

www.ramboramborambo.com



7 ART

Weldon Art Group, Weldon Village Hall, August 5-6

Two days of beautiful art work from local artists including oils,watercolour,line and wash and many other mediums. Refreshments available including tea and coffee with delicious home made cakes. Entrance is free.

8 EVENT

Great British Fete and Fun Dog Show, Camp Hill Community Centre, Northampton, August 6

There will be several local stallholders attending the event offering anything from freshly cooked Chinese food to local Hunsbury honey, dog treats and furniture. It runs from 11.30am - 2.30pm.

9 THEATRE

Titus Andronicus, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, August 9

The decay of Rome reaches violent depths in Shakespeare’s most bloody play. Titus is a ruler exhausted by war and loss, who relinquishes power but leaves Rome in disorder. Rape, cannibalism and severed body parts fill the moral void at the heart of this corrupt society. Shakespeare’s gory revenge tragedy presents us with murder as entertaiment, and, as the body count piles up, poses questions about the nature of sexuality, family, class and society.

www.castletheatre.co.uk



10 ART

Art exhibition, Chichele College & Gardens, College Street, Higham Ferrers, August 9-17

An exhibition of original artwork by local printmakers exploring traditional and contemporary printmaking techniques in the styles of semi-abstract and figurative imagery.

