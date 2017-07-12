10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide of things to do in Northamptonshire in the coming week

1 THEATRE

The Ladykillers, Moulton Theatre, July 13-15

A classic black comedy, a sweet old lady, alone in her house, is pitted against a gang of criminal misfits who will stop at nothing…

Based on the Ealing comedy, Graham Linehan has brought this up-to-date using his experience writing for some of the best comedy of the last 20 years.

www.moultontheatre.com

2 MUSIC

Olly Murs, The County Ground, Northampton, July 14

2016 has been another incredible year for Olly Murs which has seen him celebrate his fourth successive No.1 Album ’24 HRS’, becoming the most successful solo artist ever to come from the X Factor. New single ‘Years and Years’ is the new album’s centre piece; an expansive, explosive, spine-tingling belter and follows the radio favourites ‘You Don’t Know Love’ and ‘Grow Up’ which Olly recently performed on the X Factor.

www.ollymurs.com

3 COMEDY

Bernie Keith, The Core at Corby Cube, July 14

Radio presenter and stand-up comic, Bernie Keith, brings his pre-Edinburgh warm-up party to Corby. Tickets are £6.50

www.thecorecorby.com

4 THEATRE

Great Expectations, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. July 14-15

Great Expectations lays bare the web of lies and guilt in Charles Dickens’ least sentimental love story. It also tackles big questions of identity while mustering a cast of unforgettable characters, chief amongst them Miss Havisham, Magwitch and Joe Gargery.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 ANTIQUES

Valudation Day, Alfred East Art Gallery, Kettering. July 14

Often wondered if you have a valuable piece of art in your possession? Well here’s your chance to find out. Join expert valuers from Gildings Auctioneers from 10am – 3pm to have your artwork valued. From paintings to ceramics, glass and sculpture, there is no need to book, just turn up.

www.kettering.gov.uk/museums

6 MUSIC

Flashpoint Festival, Rockingham Castle, July 14-16

A wide rsange of big names from the world of music is coming to Rockingham Castle. Trevor Nelson, Sophie Ellis Bextor, Marc Almond and KT Tunstall will be among the performers.

www.theflashpointfestival.com

7 FAMILY

Battle of Northampton Day, Delpare Abbey, July 15-16

This event marks the anniversary of the 1460 Battle of Northampton with a two day event – living history camp, archery and canon displays, “essential guide to the battle re-enactment”, Kiddie Knights, walks, displays, hands-on activities for all ages at Delapre Abbey.

www.delapreabbey.org

8 COMEDY

Paul Sinha, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton. July 15

The comedian and Chase star Paul Sinha weaved an intricate tale of happiness based on a combination of doing the two jobs he loved, enjoying parental approval, and, actually being in a proper, grown-up, long-term relationship.

The day after he returned home, the illusion of happiness was shattered. Was this the end? The beginning of the end? Or the end of a beginning?

www.ticketsource.co.uk/date/369602

9 MUSIC

Trevor Nelson, The Roadmender, Northampton, July 15

Trevor Nelson holds a cornerstone in UK music history with a career that spans decades and genres. London native began on then pirate radio station which we’ve come to know as Kiss FM. Nelsons took fans through his collection of Soul, R&B, Reggae and Dancehall

www.theroadmender.com

10 MUSIC

RPO Film Gala, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, July 16

The programme to include music from Gladiator, The Lord Of The Rings, The Bodyguard, Titanic, Pirates Of The Caribbean, Star Wars® and many more. This concert will be conducted by Gareth Hudson with vocals from Britain’s Got Talent competitior Alison Jiear whi appeared as the Fairy Godmother in Cinderella pantomime in 2015.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

