10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire

1 FOOD AND DRINK

Beer Festival. Market Tavern, Northampton. April 13-17

There will be 12 real ales from across Northamptonshire for the first beer festival at the venue. There will also be a barbecue, live music and a Sunday roast served across the five days of the festival,

2 FILM

Beauty and the Beast, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton. April 14-20

If you are looking for something to do with the littles ones over the Easter holidays, then a tale as old as time might be suitable. The live-action re-telling of the studio’s animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs

01604 624811 or www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

3 MUSIC

Guns 2 Roses, Roadmender, Northampton. April 15.

Top tribute band Guns 2 Roses are headlining the Roadmender. Since forming in 2002, the band have played across the world. Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £13 before fees.

www.theroadmender.com

4 THEATRE

Dolls Abroad. The Core at Corby Cube. April 15.

A whirlwind of ungodly heat, new foods and an unlikely romance in this Scottish comedy. However in the end the most important discovery is that a friendship found gabbing over the bleached holy bowl is a friendship for life!

01536 470470 or www.thecorecorby.com

5 FAMILY

Kelmarsh Country Fair. Kelmarsh Hall. April 16-17.

From Hot Air Balloons, to clay shooting, gundog events, fishing displays, rural crafts and much more, Kelmarsh Country Show promises a great day out for the whole family.

www.kelmarshcountryshow.co.uk

6 THEATRE

The First Hippo on the Moon. The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. April 17

From number one bestselling children’s author David Walliams comes an explosively funny space adventure for children aged three and over. Two big hippos. One enormous dream. Who can make it to the moon first?

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

7 MUSIC

Lucy Ward. The Old White Hart, Northampton. April 18.

Award winning folk singer songwriter Lucy Ward is headlining the Old White Hart. Ward released her third album I Dreamt I Was A Bird in 2015 with her new Cupola:Ward collaboration LP out now. Doors 7.45pm, tickets £9.

8 THEATRE

Million Dollar Quartet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton. April 18-22.

Following its success in the West End, Las Vegas and on Broadway, Million Dollar Quartet is touring the UK.

This worldwide smash-hit musical is inspired by the famous recording session that brought together rock ‘n’ roll icons Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins for the first and only time.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 PANTOMIME

Robin Hood. The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. April 18.

Join our heroes Robin Hood and Maid Marian in this swashbuckling, arrow-slinging, tights-wearing comedy adventure! The show’s cast includes Britain’s Got Talent Winner George Sampson as Robin Hood and children’s TV favourite Dani Harmer from CBBC’s Tracy Beaker and Strictly Come Dancing.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.co.uk

10 SPORT

An Evening with Aggers and Tuffers. The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. April 19.

Phil Tufnell talks about his career both in and out of cricket with the commentator Jonathan Agnew. Tufnell has a reputation as a bad boy of cricket despite his talent.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

