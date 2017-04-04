10 things to do around Northamptonshire

Here's our guide of 10 things to do in and around Northamptonshire across the next week.

1 PANTOMIME

Aladdin. The Deco Theatre, Northampton. April 7-9.

Expect lots of hijinks and slapstick when an Easter pantomime comes to The Deco for three days. David McClelland, Nick Cochrane and Colin Ridgewell return from the pantomime performed at Christmas. It will be packed with sensational special effects, a magical flying carpet ride, laugh-out-loud comedy, and an Aladdin’s cave of lavish sets and costumes.

www.thedeco.co.uk

2 COMEDY

Dillie Keane. The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. April 7.

Dillie Keane takes a short break from her Fascinating Aïda gal pals to present her first solo show in years.

With some brand new songs, some grand old favourites, gorgeous songs of love and songs of disgraceful filth,

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Death of a Salesman. Royal & Derngate, Northampton. April 10-29.

Willy Loman is not as young as he once was, and boy is he feeling it. After half a lifetime on the road, this once successful travelling salesman is unable to keep up in a changing workplace; he’s on the brink of unemployment, and he and his wife have got bills to pay. When his drop out son Biff moves home again, Willy decides to give success one last shot.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

4 MUSIC

Northampton Philharmonic Choir, St Michael’s Church, Northampton. April 8.

The choir will be performing the music of Bach in this concert which organisers say will be sung with passion.

07958 768661 or 01604 250905.

5 COMEDY

Bernie Keith. Royal & Derngate, Northampton. April 8.

Following a series of sell-out shows around the county, the local radio presenter gives his last performance on home turf before debuting his comedy at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in August.

This new show explores crippling nerves and how he has overcome them.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 MUSIC

The Opera Boys, The Castle Theatre, Wellingborough. April 8.

Leading men from London’s West End combine in a powerhouse of vocal harmony to deliver a stunning blend of music ranging from Opera to Pop, and everything in-between.

For the past five years, the Opera Boys have been delighting audiences all over the world with their unique show combining beautiful, powerful, and emotional music with funny, engaging and light-hearted entertainment.

01933 270007 or www.castletheatre.org.uk

7 MUSIC

Think Floyd. The Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering. April 9.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pink Floyd’s first release, Think Floyd’s brand new production for 2017 features music from all 15 Pink Floyd albums.

01536 414141 or www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

8 DANCE

Matthew Bourne’s Early Adventures. Royal & Derngate, Northampton. March 10-12.

This programme of hit pieces that launched the career of ‘Britain’s favourite choreographer’ and saw the birth of the style, wit and sheer entertainment that his company New Adventures brought to Swan Lake, The Car Man, Edward Scissorhands and Sleeping Beauty to the stage.

01604 624811 or www.royalandderngate.co.uk

9 COMEDY

Comedy at the Ark. The Ark, Midsummer Meadow, Northampton.

Andrew Bird, Steff Todd, Rev Henry King and Tom Young will be providing the laughter for the evening of entertainment.

07731 837118

10 PSYCHIC

Steve Holbrook. Northampton, Hilton Hotel. April 12.

The hairdresser turned medium will attempt to contact the dead.

www.steveholbrook.com

