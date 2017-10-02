Wood and Francis return from injury as Wanderers face Wasps

Tom Wood and Piers Francis return from injury to start for the Wanderers against Wasps tonight.

Wood scored two tries in the 55-24 defeat to Saracens on the opening day of the Aviva Premiership but has not played since due to a shoulder problem.

Francis has yet to make his competitive debut for Saints after suffering a fractured jaw in a pre-season win against Glasgow Warriors in August.

But both men will be in the Wanderers team that travels to Ivor Preece Field this evening.

Christian Day also starts, lining up alongside Alex Moon in the second row, while Tom Stephenson will skipper the side from inside centre.

The Wanderers, who are the Prem Rugby A League holders, have won all three of their games in this season's competition, picking up a try bonus point from every fixture so far.

Wanderers: Furbank; Hutchinson, Tuitavake, Stephenson (c), Pisi; Francis, Mitchell; Ma'afu, Clare, Painter; Moon, Day; Wood, Allman, Nutley.