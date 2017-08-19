Tuala so happy to mark Saints return with try against Glasgow

Ahsee Tuala was a happy man after marking his return to Saints action with a try on Saturday afternoon.

The Samoan, who started at centre against Glasgow Warriors in Stirling, latched onto a Harry Mallinder kick ahead to score in the first half of the 19-14 pre-season victory.

It was Tuala's first game at Saints since representing Samoa during the summer.

And the 27-year-old was delighted to be back in Northampton colours.

"I'm enjoying being back with the boys after being on tour with Samoa," said Tuala, who was named Saints' breakthrough player of the season at the 2016/17 awards dinner.

"I was lucky enough to get over for a try and it's good.

"It was quite tough out there because of the rain.

"I haven't played there (at centre) in a while, but I just needed to adapt and work with the people alongside me.

"Everyone who plays at 12 gives me good chat and I trust them with the communication."

Late tries from Alex Mitchell and Tom Collins saw Saints recover from going 14-7 down to see off a youthful Glasgow side.

Jim Mallinder's men have now won all three of their pre-season matches, with the Glasgow win preceded by victories against the Dragons and Nottingham.

And Tuala said: "It's important for us to start well in pre-season and we'll take the win here.

"We can work on the things we need to improve on.

"We regrouped after the first try they scored and we spoke about bringing real intensity in our defence.

"We just needed to stick together and we did that."

Saints start their Aviva Premiership campaign against Saracens at Twickenham on September 2.

But before that, they will face one more pre-season friendly as they take on Ulster at Franklin's Gardens on Friday night.

And Tuala said: "We're definitely looking forward to that next game against Ulster back at home and it will be good to get the crowd behind us.

"We've got time on our way back home to discuss things we need to work on, but we'll enjoy our win and enjoy our trip back home."