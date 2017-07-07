Search

Saints to start new season with three huge clashes

Jim Mallinder will take his team to Twickenham for the season opener

Jim Mallinder will take his team to Twickenham for the season opener

0
Have your say

Saints have been handed a blockbuster start to the new Premiership season.

Jim Mallinder's men will begin their campaign with a trip to Champions Cup holders Saracens in the London Double Header at Twickenham on Saturday, September 2 (kick-off 2pm).

Saints' first home game will come a week later, against local rivals Leicester Tigers.

And there will be another Franklin's Gardens clash on the following Friday, with Bath the visitors.

Newly-promoted London Irish will be next, at the Madejski Stadium, before a home game against Harlequins, a trip to Gloucester and a Gardens battle against Wasps.

The festive fixtures will see Saints host Exeter on the weekend before Christmas, with a trip to face Harlequins in the Big Game at Twickenham on December 30.

Saints face a huge April, with a home game against Saracens followed by trips to Leicester and Wasps.

Saints' Premiership fixtures
Saturday, September 2: Saracens (a, Twickenham), 2pm
Saturday, September 9: Leicester Tigers (h), 4.30pm
Friday, September 15: Bath (h), 7.45pm
Sunday, September 24: London Irish (a), 3pm
Saturday, September 30: Harlequins (h), 3pm
Saturday, October 7: Gloucester (a), 3pm
Saturday, October 28: Wasps (h), 3pm
Saturday, November 18: Worcester Warriors (a), 3pm
Friday, November 24: Sale Sharks (a), 8.15pm
Friday, December 1: Newcastle Falcons (h), 7.45pm
December 22/23/24: Exeter Chiefs (h), TBC
December 30: Harlequins (a, Twickenham), TBC
January 5/6/7: Gloucester (h), TBC
February 9/10/11: Bath (a), TBC
February 16/17/18: London Irish (h), TBC
February 23/24/25: Exeter Chiefs (a), TBC
March 2/3/4: Sale Sharks (h), TBC
March 23/24/25: Newcastle Falcons (a)
April 6/7/8: Saracens (h)
April 13/14/15: Leicester Tigers (a), TBC
Saturday, April 28: Wasps (a), 3pm
Saturday, May 5: Worcester Warriors (h), TBC