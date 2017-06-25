Saints star North urged to make big impact in Lions' midweek match

​Lions boss Warren Gatland wants George North to make his mark against the Hurricanes on Tuesday.

Saints star North was left out of the matchday squad for the 30-15 first Test defeat to New Zealand at Eden Park last Saturday.

But he will line up on the left wing against Super Rugby champions Hurricanes.

North's Saints team-mate Courtney Lawes will also look to show his worth once again as he starts in the second row.

The Northampton duo will be desperate to persuade Gatland to give them a go in the second Test, which takes place in Wellington on Saturday.

And when asked about North, Gatland said: "There is a chance for George to go and make an impact - he can go out there and impress.

"We are obviously hugely disappointed with Saturday's result, but it is important to regroup.

"There are a lot of players motivated to go out and get a result for the group.

"A few players put their hands up from the Chiefs game (last week) and played their way into the Test team so they know that there is another opportunity on Tuesday against the Super Rugby champions.

"They guys know they need to step up with a good performance.

"There will be opportunities on Tuesday."