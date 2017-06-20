Saints star Lawes loving his Lions experience

Courtney Lawes expressed his delight after making a winning return to the British & Irish Lions team on Tuesday.

The Saints star, who recovered from the head knock he sustained last week to line up for the Lions, produced yet another gargantuan display in a convincing 34-6 victory against the Chiefs.

Exeter wing Jack Nowell scored twice, with Jared Payne also dotting down in Hamilton.

And after the game, Lawes posted on Instagram to show how happy he was to be part of the midweek win.

"Great effort from the boys! Love playing along side these guys in front of so many (Lions) jerseys #QualityPlayers #QualitySupport #QualityWin," Lawes said.

Preparations continue to intensify as the Lions look forward to the first Test against the All Blacks, which takes place at Eden Park in Auckland on Saturday.

Lawes will hope to have done enough to earn a place in the matchday squad for that huge clash.

And the Saints lock certainly received plenty of praise on social media following his performance against the Chiefs.

Former Saints utility back James Wilson tweeted: "I'd still start @Courtney_Lawes on Saturday #LionsTour2017."

Saints coach Paul Diggin tweeted: "What a game @Courtney_Lawes has had! Has to be involved in the tests! #Lionsnz17."

And pundit David Flatman said: "Lawes immense so far this tour. Best he's ever played."