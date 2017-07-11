Saints lock Lawes looks back on incredible season

Courtney Lawes has labelled his season as 'absolutely mental'.

The Saints lock signed off on social media on Monday after playing the final match of a sensational campaign.

Lawes was a key figure for club, country and the British & Irish Lions during the 2016/17 season.

He played 20 matches for Saints, earning the man of the match award in their final three games as they managed to squeeze into the Champions Cup.

Lawes also excelled for England, helping his country to claim Six Nations glory in 2017.

And the 28-year-old then headed off on the British & Irish Lions tour of New Zealand, coming off the bench in the final two Test matches as the Lions earned a series draw.

It has been a huge effort from Lawes, who has finally managed to steer clear of troublesome injuries.

And he took to Instagram on Monday to send a message to his followers.

"What an absolutely mental season.. thank you everyone.. I am out ✌#SeeYouNextSeason," Lawes wrote after the Lions drew 15-15 against New Zealand in Auckland last Saturday.

He will now take five weeks off before returning to pre-season training with Saints ahead of the first game of the new Premiership season, against Saracens at Twickenham on September 2.