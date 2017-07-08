Saints lock Lawes helps Lions to series draw in New Zealand

Courtney Lawes concluded his stellar season with another big second-half cameo as the Lions drew the Test series with New Zealand.

Lawes, who came off the bench to make his Lions Test debut in the second match success against the All Blacks in Wellington last weekend, helped Warren Gatland's men to a 15-15 draw in Auckland.

That meant the series finished tied at one game apiece, which was a good result for the Lions, who had bounced back well after losing the first Test 30-15.

Lawes has been a key presence on the tour, earning plenty of plaudits for his impressive performances.

And he will now take a well-earned five-week rest before returning to training at Saints, who he helped to secure Champions Cup qualification last season.