Saints chairman Hewitt speaks out amid speculation about Picamoles' future

Saints chairman Tony Hewitt has stressed that Louis Picamoles still has two years remaining on his current contract following speculation surrounding the future of the France star.

Reports in France suggest Montpellier owner Mohad Altrad is trying to mastermind a deal to bring Picamoles home on a central contract with the FFR (French Rugby Federation).

The Saints No.8 has been one of the stand-out players in the Aviva Premiership this season and has been nominated for the RPA players' player of the year prize.

Picamoles has already been crowned Saints Supporters Club player of the season and looks extremely likely to receive more awards at the club's end-of-season dinner on Monday.

Saints brought the 31-year-old in from Toulouse last summer, and he has been nothing short of a revelation.

Picamoles, who moved from Montpellier to Toulouse in 2009, is believed to be one of the Saints' two marquee players, along with George North.

And the club do not appear to have any intention of parting with one of their most prized assets.

Hewitt said: "While we do not comment on rumours, I can confirm Louis has two more years left on his contract.

"He has just won the Saints Supporters Club player of the year and we love having him as part of our squad at Franklin's Gardens."

Picamoles insisted he knew nothing about the links with a move to Montpellier when he was questioned about the speculation by the French press.

"I do not know," the Saints star said. “I have two years of contract here in Northampton, I have not heard anything about it.”