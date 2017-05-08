Saints boss Mallinder salutes departing players

Jim Mallinder has paid tribute to the players leaving Saints this summer.

The club said goodbye to a total of 12 men after Saturday's 22-20 Aviva Premiership win against Harlequins at Franklin's Gardens.

Players were presented with framed Saints shirts by chairman Tony Hewitt.

And there were several stalwarts among those heading up to greet Hewitt, with the likes of Sam Dickinson, James Wilson, George Pisi and Lee Dickson leaving this summer.

Saints could still utilise some of those players should they face Champions Cup play-offs later this month.

But for now, they are wishing the departing men well.

George Pisi is heading for the Franklin's Gardens exit

"They've been fantastic," said Saints boss Mallinder.

"It's always a sad time at the end of the season when players go.

"We've got a fair few who are leaving and there's some who have played a lot of games: Lee Dickson, Calum Clark.

"There are some who have not played quite so much, but they've all contributed in their own way so they will be missed."

James Wilson is departing

Saints players leaving the club this summer

Jake Ilnicki, prop, no appearances, next club: TBC

Adam Parkins, prop, three appearances, next club: TBC

Howard Packman, wing, seven appearances, next club: Bedford Blues

Sam Olver, fly-half, 13 appearances, next club: Worcester Warriors

JJ Hanrahan, fly-half, 31 appearances, next club: Munster

Gareth Denman, prop, 73 appearances, next club: Gloucester

Sam Dickinson, prop, 89 appearances, next club: TBC

James Wilson, utility back, 95 appearances, next club: TBC

Ethan Waller, prop, 95 appearances, next club: Worcester Warriors

George Pisi, centre, 141 appearances, next club: TBC

Calum Clark, flanker, 147 appearances, next club: Saracens

Lee Dickson, scrum-half, 254 appearances, next club: Bedford Blues