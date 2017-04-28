The season is a success already for the Blues but going up would seal it well

Kettering can be proud of their achievements this season – no matter what the outcome of this weekend’s Midlands One play-off with Bournville happens to be.

Head coach Doug Bridgeman believes his men have given the club a campaign to remember and, win or lose on Saturday, there will be plenty to celebrate.

Not that he is settling for another season at this level, though.

The winners of the match at Waverley Road will take their place in National Midlands Three next season – and Bridgeman would obviously dearly like his team to be there.

“Whatever happens on Saturday it’s been a really great season for us,” he said.

“We’ve scored over 1,000 points – which not many clubs in the country do – and we’ve got the best defence in our division by some way.

“It would be great to finish with a win, unquestionably, but this is the best season we’ve had for some while and everyone has enjoyed it.

“It’s stating the obvious, I suppose, but if you don’t win on Saturday, you don’t deserve to go up.”

Bridgeman accepts his side will be in for a tough examination against Bournville – a side he knows possess strength in most departments.

But he is also confident the Blues’ opponents will be fearful of what they encounter when they arrive in Kettering.

He added: “Bournville must be a fairly useful team to have reached this stage – just like we are.

“You don’t get to this stage without being half decent.

“They are a pretty robust team. They are big lads with strong runners, a winger who has scored a shed load of tries and a fly-half who controls the game with his kicking and decision making.

“They’ve also got a seven who we need to make sure we manage because if we let him run he’s a very dangerous player.

“That said, they’ve got plenty of things to be worried about with us.

“They will have plenty of thinking to do about what we bring to the game.

“The guys turned up against Newbold last weekend (a 32-15 win over the champions) and performed really well.

“If we can match that – or even up it a little – we will cause them problems.

“If we play as we have been we have every chance. But if we do that and lose then we can have no regrets.

“We had a great day against Newbold with a big crowd, nice weather and a good result. Hopefully it will be the same again this weekend.”