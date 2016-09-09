North, Harrison and Myler handed starts as Saints shake things up for Bristol trip

George North, Teimana Harrison and Stephen Myler will start for the first time this season as Saints shake things up for Sunday’s game at Bristol (kick-off 3pm).

The trio came off the bench last weekend but couldn’t save Saints from a disappointing 18-14 Aviva Premiership opening-day defeat at home to Bath.

North, who did not play during pre-season, will start on the wing, with Ahsee Tuala moving to full-back.

Ben Foden, who was at 15 last week, is fit enough to make the bench after spraining his ankle in last Saturday’s loss.

Harry Mallinder will also be among the replacements, with Myler coming in at fly-half, while Harrison replaces benched Jame Gibson at seven.

Mike Haywood is fit enough to take his place among the replacements after missing last weekend’s game at Franklin’s Gardens.

Nic Groom, who came off the bench to score two tries on his debut, is also on the bench.

Meanwhile, Bristol name three former Saints forwards in their side, with Ross McMillan, Soane Tonga’uiha and Jon Fisher all starting for the newly-promoted club.

Bristol: Wallace; Edwards, Hurrell, Mosses, Varndell; Pisi, Cliff; Tonga’uiha, McMillan, Cortes; Evans, Glynn; Fisher, Lam (c), Crane.

Replacements: Brooker, Traynor, Perenise, Phillips, Robinson, Eadie, Williams, Jarvis.

Saints: Tuala; K Pisi, G Pisi, Burrell, North; Myler, Dickson; A Waller, Hartley, Brookes; Lawes, Paterson; Wood (c), Harrison, Picamoles.

eplacements: Haywood, Ma’afu, Hill, Dickinson, Gibson, Groom, Mallinder, Foden.