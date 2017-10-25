Harry Mallinder signs new contract at Saints

Harry Mallinder has signed a new contract at Saints, and committed his future to the club until the summer of 2020.

Mallinder has come through the Academy set-up and won a Premiership Academies League title back in 2014.

The son of director of rugby Jim Mallinder, a senior debut followed for the player later that year against Newcastle.

He quickly established himself as a first team regular, and Mallinder has raced to 50 appearances for the Saints, hitting that milestone last weekend at Clermont Auvergne.

Mallinder has also progressed through the England age groups and captained the Under-20s to a Junior World title on home soil in 2016, a year in which Mallinder was nominated for the Junior World Player of the Year.

The 21-year-old also toured with Eddie Jones’ senior side to Argentina in the summer.

“The Saints is my only club and I never considered going anywhere else,” said Mallinder.

“I’ve grown up at Franklin’s Gardens and experienced some great memories already, both as a player and a young supporter of the club.

“Looking at the environment and the squad we have building here, I’m extremely positive about what is to come over the next few years.

“I’m delighted to be staying.”

Chief Executive Mark Darbon believes Mallinder’s new contract signing is a big statement from the club.

“Northampton Saints has a proud history of bringing through top quality players from our Academy and Harry certainly falls into this category,” he said.

“We want to build a world class team with a backbone of home grown talent to be successful.

“Harry has all the abilities to play a big part in this and we are thrilled that he has committed his future to the Saints.”