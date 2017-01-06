Elliott return the only change as Saints entertain Bristol

Jamie Elliott returns from injury as Saints make one change to their team to face Bristol at Franklin’s Gardens on Saturday (kick-off 3pm).

Elliott has not played since the Champions Cup home defeat to Leinster, but he takes the place of Ken Pisi in the 14 shirt.

Pisi was withdrawn at half-time in last Sunday’s 13-12 win against Gloucester at Kingsholm.

Harry Mallinder, who replaced the Samoan on that occasion is again on the bench.

And so is scrum-half Lee Dickson, who has recovered from the rib injury he suffered at Worcester on November and could make his return to action.

Saints will be seeking their third successive Aviva Premiership win this weekend, but so will in-form Bristol.

The league’s bottom side make three changes to the team that stunned Sale Sharks in Salford last weekend.

Adrian Jarvis returns at fly-half, while Kyle Traynor and Jamal Ford-Robinson are also included in the front row.

Club captain Jack Lam has recovered from a rib injury to be named in the 23-man squad for the first time since October.

Former Saints lock Mark Sorenson is also on the bench.

Saints: Foden; Elliott, Burrell, Hanrahan, North; Myler, Groom; A Waller, Haywood, Brookes; Lawes, Day; Wood (c), Harrison, Picamoles. Replacements: Clare, E Waller, Hill, Craig, Gibson, Dickson, Mallinder, Estelles.

Bristol: Woodward; Wallace, Palamo, Hurrell, Varndell; Jarvis, Cliff; Traynor, Hawkins, Ford-Robinson; Tuohy, Glynn; Fenton-Wells, Robinson (c), Eadie. Replacements: Crumpton, Bevington, Cortes, Sorenson, Lam, Williams, Searle, Arscott.