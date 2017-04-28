Eagles are prepared to fly even higher

Oundle are just 80 minutes away from keeping their amazing run of promotions going.

Just three years ago they left Midlands Four East (South) having been runners-up to Long Buckby.

A couple of seasons in Midlands Three ended last term when they went up as champions and this campaign has seen them continue that tremendous run to take second spot in Midlands Two East (South).

On Saturday they meet Coalville in a play-off to see who joins the ranks in Midlands One.

It has been a remarkably rapid climb, but one coach Peter Croot feels prepares them well for the test of moving to within one level of the national leagues.

“I think we have the firepower to beat them,” he said. “I’m confident in our ability to win.

“We need to stick to what’s done us well and play to our strengths.

“I’m not taking anything for granted, though, because Coalville will come here to beat us.

“I think the question is the mindset on the day.

“We’ve had a few of these games in the last few years so we’re probably better prepared now.

“When we played West Leeds (in the National Senior Vase semi-final) last year we were perhaps a little inexperienced.

“But we’ve had some big days and learned from them which should help us this weekend.”

Another thing that could be to the Eagles’ advantage is playing at home.

Victory over Oakham last weekend sealed that and Croot is expecting a good backing.

“We’re a small town so word gets around quickly,” he said.

“Coalville will bring a few and we hope to have good support so – win or lose – it will be another big day for us at the club.”