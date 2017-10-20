200-up for Lawes, while Wood returns from injury

Courtney Lawes will make his 200th Saints appearance when he starts in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne (3.15pm kick-off).

Academy product Lawes again lines up in the back row, with Tom Wood and Teimana Harrison also getting the nod.

Wood will be starting a game for the first time since the Premiership defeat to Saracens on September 2.

Jamal Ford-Robinson will start for the first time in Northampton colours as he replaces Kieran Brookes at tighthead.

Christian Day and API Ratuniyarawa make up a new-look second row partnership.

Piers Francis starts at fly-half for the first time since joining from the Blues, while Nic Groom replaces Cobus Reinach at scrum-half.

Harry Mallinder comes in for Ahsee Tuala at full-back, while Nafi Tuitavake is named at outside centre.

Tom Collins replaces the injured George North on the wing.

Saints: Mallinder; Foden, Tuitavake, Burrell, Collins; Francis, Groom; Waller, Hartley (c), Ford-Robinson; Ratuniyarawa, Day; Lawes, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Brookes, Paterson, Gibson, Reinach, Stephenson, Pisi.