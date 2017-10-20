Search

200-up for Lawes, while Wood returns from injury

Courtney Lawes makes his 200th appearance for Saints this weekend
Courtney Lawes will make his 200th Saints appearance when he starts in Saturday’s Champions Cup clash with Clermont Auvergne (3.15pm kick-off).

Academy product Lawes again lines up in the back row, with Tom Wood and Teimana Harrison also getting the nod.

Wood will be starting a game for the first time since the Premiership defeat to Saracens on September 2.

Jamal Ford-Robinson will start for the first time in Northampton colours as he replaces Kieran Brookes at tighthead.

Christian Day and API Ratuniyarawa make up a new-look second row partnership.

Piers Francis starts at fly-half for the first time since joining from the Blues, while Nic Groom replaces Cobus Reinach at scrum-half.

Harry Mallinder comes in for Ahsee Tuala at full-back, while Nafi Tuitavake is named at outside centre.

Tom Collins replaces the injured George North on the wing.

Saints: Mallinder; Foden, Tuitavake, Burrell, Collins; Francis, Groom; Waller, Hartley (c), Ford-Robinson; Ratuniyarawa, Day; Lawes, Wood, Harrison.

Replacements: Haywood, van Wyk, Brookes, Paterson, Gibson, Reinach, Stephenson, Pisi.