Ripley: Time for Steelbacks to show what they are made of

David Ripley says Northants have the perfect chance to show what they are made of when Yorkshire come to town on Wednesday (start time 2pm).

The Steelbacks will face a star-studded side, with Yorkshire able to welcome back their England internationals after the recent double-header against Ireland.

Northants will also be boosted by the return of an England player, with Ben Duckett back in the squad.

And Ripley is hoping his men can display their ability as they look to get a vital victory in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

"If we'd played Yorkshire at the weekend, they were missing five international players," Ripley said.

"It's quite rare for them to have all their England lads available, but that's what they've got against us and it's a really big game.

"It's a chance for us to show we've got some good players and we can compete with those international players.

"We haven't quite put together the perfect game yet. We've been a little bit patchy.

"We feel like we've played okay, but we feel like we've got another gear we haven't managed to find on a consistent basis and that's reflected in our results.

"We've played a little bit better than our results would suggest, thinking particularly about the game at Derbyshire and the one at home to Worcestershire.

"We could have won both of those games and we'd be sitting on more points and things would be looking better.

"But at the moment, we're a bit inconsistent."

Northants have won just one of their five games in the 50-over competition this season.

And they know they have no room for manoeuvre in their final three North Group games, against Yorkshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire.

"We can't afford to lose any more games," Ripley added.

"We've got some good games to look forward to - big games.

"We want something on them and we've got to keep winning to keep the intensity.

"We'll take each game at it comes, we want to win them and keep ourselves in the competition."

Northants squad: Azharullah, Buck, Cobb, Crook, Duckett, Gleeson, Holden, Kleinveldt, Levi, Rossington (wk), Newton, Sanderson, Wakely (c), White, Zaib.

Yorkshire squad: Ballance (c), Bairstow (wk), Coad, Fisher, Handscomb, Leaning, Lyth, Plunkett, Rafiq, Rashid, Root, Waite, Willey.