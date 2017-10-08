Reinach recognises Saints have plenty of room for improvement

Cobus Reinach knows Saints have plenty of things to fix after Saturday's defeat at Gloucester.

Jim Mallinder's men conceded five tries as their four-match winning streak came to an end at Kingsholm.

And they will now be desperate to bounce back quickly as they host Saracens in a mouthwatering Champions Cup clash at Franklin's Gardens next Sunday.

Reinach was making his first Saints start at Gloucester, replacing the injured Nic Groom.

And he was disappointed with the errors his side made in their 29-24 Aviva Premiership defeat.

"We knew it was going to be tough," Reinach said.

"They had a hard week last week (after losing 57-10 at Sale) and we knew they were going to want to bounce back and we expected reaction from them.

"We're weren't accurate enough to do what we wanted to do.

"We'll definitely go away and have a look at what we want to improve on.

"It's still early in the season so there's still a lot of the parts of the game that we want to improve on and fix this season.

"We pride ourselves on our defence, especially after that opening day (defeat to Saracens).

"We need to focus on our defence at away games and make sure we face up and that we're physical enough. We didn't to that on Saturday."