Picamoles claims a hat-trick at Saints' end-of-season awards do

Louis Picamoles picked up three prizes at Saints' end-of-season awards dinner.

The France star claimed the supporters' and players' player of the year prizes as well as Champagne moment of the season for his part in Tom Wood's try against Bristol in January.

Picamoles arrived at Saints from Toulouse last summer and has produced a series of sensational showings.

The 31-year-old has made 18 appearances this season, scoring four tries in the process.

And his immense contribution to the cause was recognised at the dinner at Althorp House on Monday night.

Harry Mallinder was named young player of the year following a campaign that has seen the Academy graduate establish himself in the first team.

Mallinder has made 23 appearances this season, showing his capabilities at centre, full-back and fly-half.

Samoan full-back Ahsee Tuala is Saints' breakthrough player of the season, seeing off competition from South African scrum-half Nic Groom and Argentina wing JP Estelles.

Tuala has made the 15 shirt his own this season, with Ben Foden switching to the wing in recent months.

The try of the season award was won by Rory Hutchinson for the stunning team effort against Exeter Chiefs at Franklin's Gardens back in September.

Hutchinson put the finishing touches to the move, which started with a blistering run from George North.

Saints' award winners...

Players' player of the season: Louis Picamoles

Supporters' player of the season: Louis Picamoles

Young player of the season: Harry Mallinder

Breakthrough player of the season: Ahsee Tuala

Try of the season: Rory Hutchinson (against Exeter)

Moment of the season: Louis Picamoles (against Bristol)