Northants' game against Gloucestershire heading for a draw

Heavy rain prevented any play on the third day at the County Ground, with Northants' Specsavers County Championship Division Two game against Gloucestershire heading for a draw.

The prospects for the final day also look bleak, meaning both teams are likely to have to be happy with a share of the spoils.

The match is delicately poised, with Northants leading by 128 runs.

Northants were out for 343 in their first innings, with Rob Newton top scoring with 70.

Richard Gleeson then took five for 46 and Rob Keogh three for 44 as Gloucestershire were dismissed for 265 in reply.

But the away side then fought back with the ball, as the Northants top order was blown away inside six overs on the second evening. David Ripley's men closed on 50 for five, with Alex Wakely unbeaten on 23.

But the game now looks unlikely to produce a result in favour of either side.