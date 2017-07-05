Woodford to host motocross event

Spectacular historic four-stroke and two-stroke single and twin cylinder motocross bikes will rev into action on Sunday for the fourth annual Northampton Classic Club scramble on a superb track at Woodford

The action starts with practice at 9.30am and the first of 22 solo races at 10.30am.

The racing includes a round of the fiercely contested Greeves championship

Additional attractions include a display of valuable restored classic scramblers from three private collections. The show bikes may include a 1969 490cc works Jawa recently bought at auction for £19,600, one of the most expensive scramblers ever to be sold at auction. Retired motocross hero Mike Curtis is planning to display six restored stunners.

Guest of honour is former British 250 MX champion (1966, Greeves) Freddie Mayes whose 20-year racing career spanned between 1957 and 1977.

Sixty-plus riders are entered and the club is expecting a late entry from Geoff Maple from Denmark, riding a 1964 Matchless G85 CS.

Local aces taking part on machines up to 1974 include Greg Speed from Wellingborough and Ashley Wilson from Corby. Speed won three races last year.

Star riders include Aaron Graves, who is top form following injury, 19-year-old Josh Goddard and BSA Gold Star rider Alan Arnott.

Event organiser Pete Griffith said: “We are using a modern track layout with plenty of jumps that will really test machine preparation and rider stamina as well as providing thrills for spectators.”

Admission is £5 with children going free and that includes a race programme.

Anyone aged over 18 wishing to offer their services as a race marshal should contact Griffith on 01604 768812 or 079769 72650.

The track is signed from junction 12 of the A14 (nearest postcode NN14 3JW).