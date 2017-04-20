Wilson's great start falters as Bingham bounces back

Kyren Wilson was left reflecting on the session that could have been against Stuart Bingham after partially-surrendering a five-frame lead in their second-round Betfred World Championships clash.

The Kettering potter had led 5-0 against the 2015 world champion, but will resume in Friday’s second session just two frames ahead on 5-3, at Sheffield’s Crucible Theatre.

The world No.14 made the most of his own excellent potting and Bingham’s disappointing start to race ahead, with early breaks of 71 and 70 aiding his cause.

But Bingham fought back as Wilson’s foot slipped off the accelerator, though he still boasts a lead he would likely have been grateful for against the world No.3 in their best-of-25 encounter.

Both players’ best performances were absent in the first frame, though it was Wilson who took the lead after a break of 45, with Bingham staying in his chair after battling for snookers on the blue and pink.

Wilson’s day was to get better when he doubled his advantage, thanks to a first 50+ break of the contest, while a poor positional shot onto the green from Bingham effectively handed him the third frame.

Despite scoring double figures in each of the first four frames, Bingham had nothing on the board by the time the mid-session interval came around, while Wilson was again clinical in the fifth frame to reach a 5-0 lead, this time with 70 to his name.

But Wilson, yet to add to his one and only ranking title from the 2015 Shanghai Masters, couldn’t capitalise on the lead.

First came a break of 52 for the Essex potter to finally get himself on the board in the sixth frame, while it was to get better soon after.

Bingham decided the best way to downplay Wilson’s clinical potting was to deny him time on the table, as another half-century break – coupled with no points for the Kettering man – reduced his arrears to three.

There was still work to do in the eighth, and final, frame of the session though, racing into a 50-point lead before being drawn into a safety battle on the final red.

That slog was not to go Wilson’s way however, with the momentum slipping away in the closing stages as confidence grew for Bingham.

It’s the 25-year-old who still has the advantage though in the bid for the quarter-finals, with the first player to reach 13 frames taking their place in the second week of competition.

Watch the Snooker World Championship Live on Eurosport and Eurosport Player, with Colin Murray and analysis from Jimmy White and Neal Foulds