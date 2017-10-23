Wilson loses out to the Rocket

Kettering’s Kyren Wilson missed the chance to win his second ranking title when he lost 9-2 to Ronnie O'Sullivan in the English Open final.

The 25-year-old, who earned his first title at the 2015 Shanghai Masters, has now lost his last three ranking finals, against tough opponents in Anthony McGill, Ding Junhui and O’Sullivan.

However, the £30,000 runner-up prize does see the Warrior climb up from 15th to 12th in the world rankings.

O’Sullivan was in superb break building form as he made four centuries and five more contributions over 50 in a one-sided final.

His pot success rate was 98% over the contest and he won the last six frames in just 70 minutes before receiving the Steve Davis Trophy and a cheque for £70,000.

O’Sullivan carved out a 6-2 lead in the first session with top breaks of 115, 54, 131, 77, 87 and 96.

Wilson had chances to close the gap in the first frame of the evening session but couldn’t take them and a run of 50 from O’Sullivan made it 7-2.

By now unstoppable, O’Sullivan compiled brilliant runs of 127 and 132, his 11th and 12th centuries of the tournament, to finish the match in style.

“It is great to win another ranking title. I am my own worst critic at times but it was very, very good today,” said the Rocket. “I made a lot of good and important breaks, and felt good among the balls. I will keep driving myself on to reach a higher level.

“I am enjoying the challenge of hanging in there against these young players, but you play well if you have to – and I know what a good player Kyren is.

Wilson said: “I feel like I made it too comfortable for Ronnie at times. He obviously put me right under pressure, he played out of his skin today. To hold that level of concentration throughout the whole day was very impressive.

“I didn’t feel like I was completely out of the match after the first session. I wasn’t making elementary mistakes, but I was catching the odd safety thick. I felt like when I got in to score, I was alright. I knew I had to try and get off to a good start.

“I’ve lost to Ding and Ronnie in finals this season. They both played out of their skin. They both said it was one of their best performances in finals. It’s nice to know that they feel they have to play like that to beat me. But I wouldn’t mind doing it to somebody else!

“Ronnie was a hero of mine growing up. So it is nice to have him say good things about me. I just have to focus on my own game and try not to get too carried away with myself.”