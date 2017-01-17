Waller sends message to Saints fans after signing for Worcester

Ethan Waller has sent out a heartfelt message to Saints fans on social media after signing for Worcester Warriors.

Waller will join the Warriors in the summer, bringing an end to his stay at his hometown club.

The 24-year-old prop came through the Academy at Saints and has been competing with elder brother Alex for the No.1 shirt this season.

But with Waller junior finding his starting opportunities limited, he has opted to make the move to Sixways ahead of next season.

And he took to Twitter on Tuesday night to thank everyone for their kind words after his move was announced earlier in the day.

Waller wrote: “Pretty overwhelming response to the news earlier, huge thank you to everyone who sent well wishes, I wasn’t expecting that kind of response.

“Making the decision was extremely tough, after growing up watching the Saints, and having spent nearly seven years as part of it, but at the same time I’ve never left Northamptonshire, and when the opportunity came, I felt it was the right time in my career to explore a new challenge, which I am also very excited about.

“There’s still a long time until the season ends, and up to then my only focus is on Saints and doing whatever I can for the team to help get us back up that Premiership table.

“I will always be incredibly proud to say I played for my hometown club, thank you all again.”