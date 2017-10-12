Three teams enjoy wins by the same scoreline

The scoreline 8-2 was the in vogue in Division One of the Kettering & District Table Tennis League with three matches finishing like that, all in favour of the home teams.

For Burton B it was an impressive win over early pacesetters Rothborough A with the only maximum gained by the youngest player Jacob Tattersall.

When he met Helen Watts it was for the treble honours and it went the distance but Tattersall prevailed.

The last four singles all went to five ends and all to Burton.

Previously unbeaten Martin Watts had two of these lengthy games, nearly coming back from two down against Nash Hooda to finally be edged out 13-11 at the death, and again from two down against Derek Muggleton.

Corby Smash B achieved their first win as they beat Harborough C.

Dave Coombs won the only full-length singles in the last game against Tyler Hillery and Phil Dixon got the other point for Harborough with a defeat of Lewis Hillery.

But Peter Hillery got his first treble, dropping only one end and then teamed up with Tyler for a very close – and first - doubles success.

Westfield D also won their first match of the season as they took on Corby Halesowen.

Neil Stone held Halesowen’s end up with a victory over debutant Patryk Polanski and then Paul Malpass but the Westfield players still won a pair each and Nitin Patel took all three in his first outing this season.

Burton A jumped to the top of the early standings with a whitewash of Rothborough Buccaneers.

Harry Lade and Dave Needham are getting their act together with successive hat-tricks, this time supported by captain Steve Smith.

Needham and Smith kept Burton’s doubles record intact, winning all three so far.

They are joined at the summit by Thrapston who sealed their third win of the season when beating Corby Smash C 7-3.

Chris Warliker maintained his good form with a third consecutive treble, the only person to have won all nine opening games.

However, he had to fight hard in his last game against Mike Burrows, coming from two ends down to win the last two 14-12, 12-10.

This wasn’t the closest finish of the night though as Stewart Williams had to go to 22-20 to get the first end against Andrzej Michalski on his way to a double.

Even that was probably not the most notable event of the evening as young Alex Cochrane got his first two successes in the league against Pete Briggs and Stewart Williams.

Results: Burton Baptist B 8 (Tattersall 3, Hooda 2, Muggleton 2, Muggleton/Tattersall) Rothborough Arrows 2 (H Watts 2), Corby Smash B 8 (P Hillery 3, L Hillery 2, T Hillery 2, P Hillery/T Hillery) Harborough C 2 (Coombs, Dixon), Rothborough Buccaneers 0 Burton Baptist A 10 (Lade 3, Needham 3, Smith 3, Needham/Smith), Thrapston 7 (Warliker 3, Williams 2, Briggs, Briggs/Williams) Corby Smash C 3 (Cochrane 2, Michalski), Westfield D 8 (Patel 3, Malpass 2, Polanski 2, Malpass/Polanski) Corby Halesowen 2 (Stone 2).

Player of the week: Jacob Tattersall/Alex Cochrane.

Team of the week: Corby Smash B.

The unavailability of Westfield’s Weavers Leisure Centre home meant only one game in the Premier Division could be completed.

It was a club derby at Church Langton as Harborough A faced their B side.

With last year’s results between the two sides resulting in one 5-5 draw and two 7-3 wins for Harborough A, a close match was expected.

But the A side asserted their higher ranking with a dominant 10-0 win.

Two games went the distance as Barry Thompson got the better of Liam Burnham 11-7 in the fifth in the opening game.

Kevin Shield scored a fine straight-game win over Burnham and then sealed his treble in five against Steve Crook.

Results: Harborough B 0 Harborough A 10 (B Thompson 3, N Thompson 3, Shield 3, N Thompson/Shield).

Team of the week: Harborough A.

Player of the week: Kevin Shield.

Division Two players are starting to shed their summer break cobwebs and are beginning to find some form.

Resurgent Old Village are climbing the table rapidly, only losing two ends to Corby Chesham over the whole match with all Old players getting maximums, Wendy Bradford her first.

Chesham will be looking for some much-needed wins over the coming weeks to boost their confidence.

New leaders Harborough D saw Mark Pearson play for the first time this season, scoring a brace, but he was unable to beat Smash E anchorman Piotr Knitter who is proving to be a force in the division.

However, John McGowan was too much for Knitter who only managed one end from him.

New player Pete Wilson made the score look respectable when beating Ron Palfrey in the only five-setter of the night.

Sally Taylor starred for Rothborough Dakotas as they beat Burton D.

Jim Chatburn is finding things a bit tougher after his first-week treble, only winning one game.

David Steele, on his first full match, was proving stubborn to beat, bagging a brace.

In a closely contested match the doubles followed suit going all the way to a nail biting fifth with Dakotas edging it.

Rothborough Comets had a relatively easy night against Burton C’s young players but found Kelvin Marshall too much off a task.

Marshall won his three singles, only dropping one end to Lee Mordecai.

Samuel Tattersall took one game off Gareth Lewis but was then overcome quickly by the senior player.

With Marshall heading up the doubles Burton had a chance but Comets proved too strong when winning in straight sets.

Corby Lincoln slipped from top spot after a defeat to Westfield E.

Callum Donaldson gave his best in a see-saw match with Sidney Wright with Wright just pipping him in the fifth.

Ann Woolston succumbed to Evie Elliott over four as did Donaldson.

Eleanor Smyth only managed to win one end and was beaten by Charlie Frost which proved to be an important game to make the score respectable with Wright and Elliott breezing through the doubles.

The match between Corby Harrogate and Corby Smash D was a close affair, Smash sealing the victory with a four-set doubles.

John Hunt was Harrogate’s key player again, winning all of his three singles backed up by George Toseland getting his first league win when beating James Lock.

Chris Winter and Andrew Frearson picked up two apiece with Mia Solomon unlucky not to take a game.

Results: Old Village 10 (Tyler 3, Bradford 3, Bryant 3, Bryant/Bradford) Corby Chesham 0, Corby Smash 3 (Knitter 2, Wilson) Harborough D 7 (McGowan 3, Palfrey, Pearson 2, McGowan/Pearson), Rothborough Dakotas 7 (Taylor 3, Steele 2, Yeomans, Taylor/Yeomans) Burton D 3 (Sanders 2, Chatburn), Burton Baptist C 3 (Marshall 3) Rothborough Comets 7 (Lewis 2, Rowbotham 2, Mordecai 2, Lewis/Mordecai), Corby Lincoln 3 (Donaldson, Woolston, Frost) Westfield E 7 (Wright 3, Elliott 3, Wright/Elliot), Corby Harrogate 4 (Hunt 3,Toseland) Corby Smash D 6 (Winter 2, Frearson 2, Lock, Winter/Frearson).

Player of the week: Sally Taylor.

Team of the week: Westfield E.