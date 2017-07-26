Stephenson set to make Saints return in sevens tournament

Tom Stephenson is set to make his first appearance at Franklin’s Gardens for almost a year after being named in the Saints squad for this weekend’s Singha Premiership Rugby Sevens Series.

The centre has not graced the Gardens turf since breaking his leg in a pre-season friendly against Rotherham Titans last August.

He did get some Saints game time in a friendly against Bedford Blues back in March and he has spent the summer representing Randwick Greens in Sydney.

Tom Collins, who also enjoyed a successful stint with Randwick, will join Stephenson in Saints’ sevens squad this weekend.

And Jamie Elliott is also fit enough to play, having missed the conclusion of last season with a shoulder injury.

Ollie Sleightholme, son of former Saints wing Jon, is another player involved for Saints, having recently claimed silver with England in the Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

All 12 Saints players in action at this weekend’s tournament are either currently in or have graduated from the Academy system.

Saints play Exeter Chiefs and Saracens in Friday night’s pool stages at the Gardens, which is hosting both days of sevens action.

The winners and runners-up from each of the four pools will progress into the Cup quarter-finals on Saturday, with the third-placed team competing in the Bowl semi-final.

Gates open at 4pm on Friday to allow plenty of time for bags to be searched at turnstiles, with a Meet the Saints signing session starting at 4:30pm.

The rugby kicks off at 6pm and lasts until approximately 10.20pm.

Saturday’s Festival of Rugby opens at 12noon, with the rugby itself lasting between 3pm and approximately 7.30pm.

On both days there will be plenty of fun and entertainment for all the family, both on and off the pitch.

Book your tickets now at www.northamptonsaints.co.uk/buytickets - use Print@Home to beat the match day queues.

Saints squad for the Singha Premiership Rugby Sevens Series: Devante Onojaife, Reece Marshall, James Fish, Fraser Strachan, Fraser Dingwall, Tom Stephenson, Ollie Sleightholme, George Furbank, Alex Mitchell, Tom Emery, Jamie Elliott, Tom Collins