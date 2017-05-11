Silver medal a ‘great feeling’ for Kettering’s Dermot

Kettering wheelchair tennis star Dermot Bailey said it was a “great feeling” to return from the BNP Paribas World Team Cup with a silver medal.

After a fine week, the Great Britain men’s team of Gordon Reid, Alfie Hewett and Bailey were eventually beaten 2-1 by France in Sardinia after a rematch of the Rio 2016 Paralympic men’s doubles final.

Bailey remained unbeaten as he contributed two victories to the Great Britain effort, including getting their 3-0 pool victory over Italy underway with a 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-4 win against Ivan Tratter.

Bailey also partnered Rio 2016 men’s singles gold medallist and men’s doubles silver medallist Reid to a 6-1, 4-6, (10-6) victory over Nico Langmann and Martin Legner to secure Great Britain’s 3-0 win over Austria and therefore top spot in round-robin Pool B.

The Kettering man said: “It’s been a great week playing alongside Gordon and Alfie, so thanks to them and to the Tennis Foundation behind us for the opportunity to be part of the World Team Cup experience again.

“After being part of the team that won the bronze medal last year it’s a great feeling to be coming home with a silver medal this time.

“Given that progression who knows what next year will hold, but I’m looking forward to starting practice again so next time I’m playing in more of these kind of matches on the World Team Cup stage.”