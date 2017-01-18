Saracens so happy that Saints flanker Clark will soon be on their side

Saracens coach Alex Sanderson says the signing of Saints flanker Calum Clark is ‘fantastic business’ for his club.

Clark will move to Allianz Park this summer, bringing an end to his seven-year stay at Franklin’s Gardens.

The 27-year-old, who has made 142 appearances for Saints to date, will join the Premiership and Champions Cup holders on a three-year deal.

And Sanderson is delighted with the acquisition of the man who was Saints’ players’ and supporters’ player of the year for the 2014/15 season.

“It’s a fantastic piece of business, as Calum’s one of the league’s finest in our opinion,” Sanderson said.

“He is a player we have a lot of respect for and he’s been at the heart of some classic battles between Sarries and Saints over the last few years, so we’re delighted he’ll be on our side of the tracks next season.

“He’s been in and around the England squad in the past and in our opinion he’s an international class loose-forward.

“He’s a down to earth bloke, and we feel he’ll fit in here very easily when he arrives in the summer.

“It’s a game of attrition, and no more so than in the back row, and Calum will add to our resources for sure.

“He’s a hungry player, with a real appetite to keep on improving and we believe a new environment will get the best out of Calum to take the next step.

“It’s a great signing.”