Saints star Picamoles nominated for prestigious prize

Saints star Louis Picamoles says he is honoured to have been named as one of five players nominated for the RPA players’ player of the year award.

Picamoles has enjoyed a stellar season after moving to Northampton from Toulouse last summer.

And he will now hope to finish it with an award, having been shortlisted alongside four other key Aviva Premiership performers.

Picamoles will be up against Wasps trio Jimmy Gopperth, Elliot Daly and Christian Wade, as well as Saracens and England fly-half Owen Farrell.

And the Saints No.8 said: “It’s a very special honour to be nominated for this award, especially as it’s my first season in the Premiership.

“I have really enjoyed my year so far playing for Northampton and I look forward to many more great games ahead.”