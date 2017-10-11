Saints star Lawes lands Premiership player of the month prize

Saints star Courtney Lawes has been named Aviva Premiership player of the month for September.

The forward has been in fantastic form, helping his club to claim four wins from their opening six league matches.

Lawes started the season in the second row, lining up as a lock for the defeat to Saracens at Twickenham.

But he has since switched to the back row, wearing the No.6 shirt with real authority.

He captained Saints to victories against Leicester, Bath, London Irish and Harlequins before being given a breather on the bench for the defeat at Gloucester last Saturday.

And he has now been handed the Premiership player of the month prize, seeing off competition from Saints team-mate Tom Collins and Newcastle’s Juan Pablo Socino.

“Lawes has been unbelievable for Northampton Saints this season,” said World Cup-winner Will Greenwood. “Northampton tend to win when he is playing right now!

“He’s still awesome in the lineout but now able to run around and smash things on a far more regular basis from the back row... loving his new-found freedom at six.”

“Courtney’s ball-carrying has improved exponentially. He has great footwork and softer hands.

“He might well be England’s most improved player, and is certainly critical to Northampton playing well.”

Lawes wins a trophy and a £250 donation to the charity of his choice.