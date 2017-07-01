Saints star Lawes helps to secure memorable win on Lions Test debut

Courtney Lawes made his Lions Test debut in a superb win against New Zealand on Saturday.

The Saints star came off the bench during the second half to help propel the Lions to a memorable 24-21 victory in Wellington.

The All Blacks paid the price for Sonny Bill Williams’ first-half red card as the Lions fought back to secure a victory that levelled the three-match series at 1-1.

Lawes made a big impact after being brought on for Wales lock Alun Wyn Jones and the Saints man will now hope to start the final Test in Auckland next Saturday.

Tries from Bath’s Taulupe Faletau and Munster’s Conor Murray, allied with a conversion and four penalties from Owen Farrell, won it for the Lions in Wellington.

Farrell’s nerveless kick four minutes from time proved decisive.