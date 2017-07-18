Saints so motivated to end wait for silverware

Stephen Myler says there is ‘massive motivation’ at Saints as the players bid to bring silverware back to Franklin’s Gardens this season.

Jim Mallinder’s men have been below par during the past two seasons, finishing fifth and seventh in the Aviva Premiership.

But there has been plenty of change at the club this summer with stalwarts such as Lee Dickson, George Pisi and James Wilson departing, and the likes of Cobus Reinach, Piers Francis and Rob Horne having been drafted in.

And Myler knows players new and old will have a real hunger to return Saints to the heights of 2014, when the club claimed a Premiership and Challenge Cup double.

“There’s huge motivation,” the fly-half said. “We know what it feels like (to win the league). We spent so long trying to achieve that, which is why it meant so much when we did.

“Having that feeling and knowing what it takes to reach that goal, it gives you all the motivation of wanting to do that again. It’s a new squad now. There are players who have left and players who have come in.

“We want to do it with the new squad so there’s massive motivation.

“From a personal point of view, I know what it feels like to do it, and I want to do it again. It’s obviously very difficult to do it and hopefully we’ll put ourselves in a good place so that we can be competitive.”